Russia may reach a plateau in terms of the number of coronavirus infections within two weeks, said on Wednesday, September 30, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

“Maybe in a few days or a couple of weeks we will reach this level. And, perhaps, it will not be more than 9 thousand. [заболевших в сутки]”, – she said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”…

Pshenichnaya stressed that the situation with reaching the plateau will depend on the level of consciousness of citizens in terms of compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the same time, the expert is sure that at the moment the epidemic situation in the Russian Federation is not critical, however, she noted that a reserve of beds for patients with coronavirus had been created in the country in advance.

On the eve, Pshenichnaya predicted a plateau in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia by the end of October – beginning of November.

On September 29, Rospotrebnadzor announced that the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation is under control, but depending on the number of new cases, new restrictions may be introduced.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, said that the main reasons for the incidence of COVID-19 in the country are participation in mass events and non-observance of the mask regime.

She also told the head of state that the free bed capacity for patients with coronavirus is currently 31%.

As of September 30, 1,176,286 cases of COVID-19 were detected in 85 regions in Russia, 20,722 patients died, 958,257 were cured.