Russia will reach a plateau for coronavirus within the next 10-20 days, said Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, in an interview with RIA News…

According to her, residents of the country have become more disciplined and conscious in observing preventive measures, part of the working population was transferred to a remote mode, and schoolchildren were sent on long vacations. Pshenichnaya noted that all these measures should slow down the rate of increase in new cases of infection, but this will not be noticeable immediately, since the coronavirus has a long incubation period. She clarified that a minimum of 1.5 incubation periods must pass in order to wait for a plateau.

Earlier, professor of virology at the Gamaleya Institute Anatoly Altshtein predicted the maximum increase in coronavirus infected in Russia. According to him, this figure at its peak will be 15-17 thousand new registered cases.

In Russia, over the past day, 13,634 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in all regions of the country. Most infected in Moscow – 4501 people. In total, as of October 11, 1,298,718 cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 22,597 deaths were recorded, 1,020,422 people recovered.