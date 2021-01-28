Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for research at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the situation with coronavirus in Russia has stabilized. His words lead TASS…

The specialist clarified that usually this phase lasts 1.5-2 months, and then the incidence rate begins to decline. According to him, the situation is influenced by a number of factors, including compliance with anti-epidemic rules and a gradual increase in the immune layer due to those who have been ill and vaccinated.

Gorelov noted that the level of collective immunity of the population is still low, and mass vaccination is only gaining momentum.

Earlier, Gorelov said that it is impossible to become infected with the coronavirus after the Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona vaccines. There is no live virus in these vaccines, he explained. The process of a mild course of the disease is modeled only by the introduction of a weakened virus, which is contained, for example, in the vaccine “CoviVac” of the Chumakov Center.