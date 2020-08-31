A new stage of research on collective immunity to coronavirus begins in Russia. It will take place in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, as well as in the Tyumen Region and the Khabarovsk Territory, reported Rospotrebnadzor on Monday, August 31.

Later, the study will be extended to other regions.

The test results will be used to conduct an epidemiological analysis, assess and predict the epidemiological situation, and develop recommendations on how to counter coronavirus infection.

As part of the first stage in June-August, more than 71.8 thousand people were examined in 26 Russian regions.

On August 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a large television interview that, according to research, in eight regions of Russia, population immunity to coronavirus exceeds 25%.

At the end of July, Ancha Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia, USA), told Izvestia that collective immunity to coronavirus cannot be created without a vaccine. In most of those who have been ill, the SARS-CoV-2 virus leaves an average immunity, which completely disappears after three months. That is why, with COVID-19, herd immunity based only on antibodies is difficult to create. There is still an opportunity for T-cell immunity, but they are not yet very good at measuring it, the scientist explained.

