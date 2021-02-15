The Epivakkorona coronavirus vaccine developed by the Vector Center for Virology and Biotechnology is effective against new types of coronavirus, writes TASS with reference to the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

“Mutations characteristic of new strains of coronavirus (British, South African, Brazilian) do not affect the epitopes selected for the Epivaccoron peptide vaccine. The peptides that make up the vaccine are highly conservative, ”the department explained.

Representatives of Rospotrebnadzor noted that the center regularly monitors strains that may affect the effect of the vaccine.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin instructed the government to analyze the effectiveness of domestic vaccines against new strains of coronavirus.

As a reminder, clinical trials of the drug by the Vector Center ended on September 30th. And in mid-October, the vaccine received a registration certificate.