Since the beginning of the spread of monkeypox in non-endemic areas in Russia, only two imported cases have been recorded, and in many countries hundreds and thousands of cases have been registered, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor reported on May 11.

“Thanks to effective anti-epidemic measures, it was possible to prevent the spread of the disease in our country. Both patients were promptly identified, placed in medical institutions and discharged after full recovery, ”the message of Rospotrebnadzor, which is at the disposal of Izvestia, says.

It is noted that a sufficient number of reagent kits were produced for the determination of this virus, as well as other orthopoxviruses.

At the moment, as noted in Rospotrebnadzor, the risks of importing and spreading monkeypox in Russia are minimal.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization announced the end of the global monkeypox emergency.

Last autumn, more than 73,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox infection were registered in 109 states, and more than 20 people died from the disease. However, in October, the intensity of the incidence began to decline.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease of animals and humans, which is characterized by fever, general intoxication and the appearance of exanthema. The pathogen that causes it is genetically close to the variola virus (human smallpox).