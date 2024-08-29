Rospotrebnadzor takes measures to prevent infections in the Kursk region

Rospotrebnadzor is taking measures to prevent the emergence of mass infectious diseases in the Kursk region, it reported RIA Novosti with reference to the press service of the department.

As noted by experts, vaccination against influenza is carried out at temporary accommodation points. “Vaccination is organized at medical points, to date, more than 32 percent of those subject to immunization have already been vaccinated,” the experts emphasized.

Earlier, Deputy Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) David Cohen said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukraine) intend to hold the occupied part of the Kursk region. According to him, Ukrainian troops will try to hold the part of the Russian region they occupied for “some period of time.”