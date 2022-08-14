Expert Pshenichnaya allowed the possibility of infection with West Nile fever in Russia

Deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Natalya Pshenichnaya admitted the possibility of infection with West Nile fever in Russia. Her words convey RIA News.

“The risks of infection on the territory of Russia cannot be ruled out,” she said. According to Pshenichnaya, mosquito vectors are found in many Russian regions, with the exception of certain northern regions.

At the same time, not a single case of infection was recorded in the country in the first half of this year. In 2020, 10 cases of fever were detected in Russia, in 2021 – 76 cases.

Earlier, Doctor of Biology, Professor of the Department of Microbiology and Virology at the Medical Institute of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (PFUR) Oksana Gizinger warned that in Russia the risk of getting West Nile fever after a mosquito bite has increased. Due to climate warming, the southern disease is actively spreading due to the migration to the northern countries of fever-infected birds, the blood of which mosquitoes feed on.