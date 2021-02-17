The Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) has listed the 10 main inventions of Russia in 2020. Reported by RIA News…

The first invention noted by the department was a polyantigenic vaccine for the prevention and adjunctive treatment of tuberculosis. The new drug has a dual effect of preventing infection and has healing properties. The vaccine has successfully completed the second phase of clinical trials.

Further, Rospatent noted “a system of automatic control of the trajectory movement of a vehicle with a directional stability function.” Such a stabilizer will compensate for the yaw of the vehicle and prevent it from derailing.

The new method of producing needle coke will help solve the problem of producing batteries for electric vehicles, which solves the problem of import substitution. Innovative additives for building materials prevent ignition and self-combustion.

The medical industry is represented by two new products. Surgeons will soon be able to obtain a device that, with the help of a laser, will probe biological tissue, and in case of approaching nerves or vessels, it will give a signal. Another development was a kit for detecting pathogens of infectious diseases, which allows you to identify the virus in one stage. At the same time, the accuracy of virus detection is four times higher than existing analogues.

The Internet industry is represented by a computer algorithm that is able to distinguish an intelligent bot from a live operator. In the first 6 months of 2020, only 5 Russian banks with its help managed to prevent damage in the amount of 320 million rubles.

The method of passive determination of the coordinates of hydroacoustic radiation sources will help in the study of the World Ocean and the processes occurring in it. Rospatent also drew attention to a low-height antenna, which at the same time has a wide operating frequency band and a low interconnection between the radiators.

The power industry can get a cheaper and more environmentally friendly way to create solar cells based on perovskite minerals – calcium titanates.

Earlier on February 17, it was reported that the State Rocket Center (GRC) named after Academician Makeyev patented the appearance of a line of super-heavy carriers for launches to the Moon and Mars. The line consists of three rockets with a payload capacity of 53 tons, 106 tons and 160 tons to low-earth orbit. It is noted that the proposed media are not reusable.

On September 30, 2020, Rospatent registered a Russian vaccine against coronavirus developed by the Vector Center. In total, three patents were issued for inventions, each of which contains a certain modified fragment of the virus.

In 2019, it became known that the growth in filing applications from Russian applicants for industrial designs under the Hague system of international registration was 250 percent. The high growth was explained by the entry into force of the Geneva Act of the Hague Agreement from February 2018. “This tendency shows the interest of Russian producers and copyright holders to enter foreign markets,” Rospatent stressed then.