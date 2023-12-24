The version of the two brothers accused of the crime of Rosolino Celesia, killed outside a nightclub at just 22 years old

Rosolino Celesia he lost his life outside a nightclub after several gunshots. She was only 22 years old. After the crime, two brothers, a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old, were stopped, charged and arrested.

“We just defended ourselves”, this is what they are now telling the authorities. Their lawyer explained his clients' version of events. The 23-year-old is accused of illegal possession of a firearm, while his minor brother is accused of holding that weapon and having opened fire towards Rosolino Celesia. There wasn't a good relationship between the three, they had even argued several days before.

The words of the lawyer of the two brothers accused of the crime of 22 year old Rosolino Celesia

The two boys and their mother are sorry for what happened. They are close to Rosolino's parents. The minor acted out of fear. He thought that after hitting his brother, the victim would hit him too. That's why he took the gun and fired the shots. Only in self-defense.

The lawyer then told of a previous argument 10 days earlier, reported by his clients. On that occasion Rosolino allegedly hit the 23-year-old with a bottle. Thus, the minor, frightened, would have bought the firearm at the market I will dance.

The victim would have hit the older one on the head, making him faint. The minor then took the gun and started shooting. It was he who handed himself in to the police. He first helped his injured brother and took him home. Then he got rid of the gun by throwing it into the sea and the next day he called the police.

One version of events that however will have to be verified. Only investigations will establish whether or not it corresponds to the truth. The 23-year-old is locked up in prison, while the 17-year-old will have to appear before the judge tomorrow.