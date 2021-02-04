The head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev predicted the dynamics of average scores based on the results of the Unified State Examination (USE) in 2021. Reported by TASS…

According to him, the growth of indicators, most likely, will not happen, the figures will be commensurate with last year. The head of the service noted that in some regions the results may decrease. Muzaev added that there are “big worries” about 3-4 regions, including Moscow, in which distance learning has been going on for quite a long time.

Earlier it was reported that changes will be made to the 2021 Unified State Exam – the authorities want to strengthen video control over the classes, increase the level of use of artificial intelligence for checking work and tie radio signal jamming devices to geodata. According to the Daily Storm, Rosobrnadzor also plans to reduce the number of observers who are physically present in classrooms in order to comply with epidemiological standards in a pandemic.