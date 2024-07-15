Head of Rosobrnadzor Muzaev proposed reform of school exams

The results of exams taken in the ninth grade must be taken into account when applying to colleges and technical schools. Such a reform was proposed by the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev, whose words leads RBC.

“The competition to get into some technical schools is now higher than to get into higher education institutions. The certificate is still the current grades, and no matter how offended anyone is, there are many questions about them,” he said.

The head of the department stated that at the moment people are asking a fair question: “Why do they take exams in the ninth grades?” At the same time, he noted that the grades in the certificate do not always reflect the actual level of knowledge of the students.