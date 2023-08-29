Rosobrnadzor: Unified State Examination in Literature changed due to updating education programs

The program of the Unified State Examination (USE) in literature has changed, as its compilers took into account the federal state educational standards (FSES) and educational programs approved by the Ministry of Education. This, explaining the changes, was reported in Telegram– Rosobrnadzor channel.

Changes in the exam in literature began to be discussed after August 25 at website The Federal Institute for Pedagogical Measurements (FIPI) published demonstration versions of the exam. Russian classics were removed from the list of works required for the exam in literature. In addition, Evgeny Zamyatin’s novel “We”, “Young Guard” by Alexander Fadeev, “Doctor Zhivago” by Boris Pasternak, as well as some works about the Great Patriotic War were added there.

“These documents [новые образовательные стандарты] are structured in such a way that in grades 5-9 the emphasis is on the study of classical literature written before the middle of the 19th century, where the works of Pushkin, Fonvizin, Griboedov, Lermontov, Gogol and other classical writers are studied. In grades 10-11, literature of the second half of the 19th – early 21st centuries is studied, ”the federal service for supervision in the field of education said.

A similar division is reflected in the OGE and the Unified State Examination – there, in the list of checked content elements, only those authors and their works that were first studied at the level of education are listed – from 5 to 9 or from 10 to 11 classes. Rosobrnadzor pointed out that the USE program covers all significant eras and works that have contributed to Russian literature.

From the draft demonstration version of the Unified State Examination in Literature, it follows that when writing an exam, graduates will still have to turn to the works studied from grades 5 to 9, Rosobrnadzor drew attention. So, it will be necessary to recall Alexander Pushkin, Mikhal Lermontov or Nikolai Karamzin in task 10, where you need to compare poetic works from different periods, and in task 11, which involves writing an essay using the example of works proposed by the authors.

“Thus, participants in the USE can get more than 54% of the maximum score for completing assignments based on Russian classical literature of the first half of the 19th century,” summed up the federal service.

Earlier it was reported that State Duma deputies sent a request to the Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov and called to find out why domestic classics, including Alexander Pushkin, were removed from the list of books for preparing for the Unified State Examination in literature.