The head of Rosobrnadzor, Anzor Muzaev, said that an increase in average scores based on the USE results in 2021 can hardly be expected, reports TASS…

According to him, at the moment “it is difficult to predict the situation that may develop,” however, the long-term preservation of the distance learning format raises concerns about the results of the USE in the current academic year.

According to Muzaev, the numbers should be commensurate with the results of last year, however, in the regions in which distance learning lasted for a long time, the average scores may be lower.

“But we are doing everything to prevent this from happening, there are many innovations, including on our websites,” the head of the department emphasized.

Earlier, the Minister of Education of Russia Sergei Kravtsov said that this year it is not planned to make changes to the tasks of the Unified State Exam.