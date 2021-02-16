The transformation of the exam will be possible only if the external requirements and demands of society change, reports TASS with reference to Rosobrnadzor.

The ministry noted that although there is a lot of controversy about the exam, it provides an “objective and independent assessment of knowledge” and received good reviews from international experts. They added that the exam allows you to enter a university regardless of where you live.

Earlier, the Unified State Exam underwent partial changes – the test part was canceled and the number of creative tasks was expanded, the oral part also appeared for tests in foreign languages, and a final essay was introduced as an admission to the exam.

We add that Rosobrnadzor will give graduates in 2021 the right to decide on a decision in favor of the Unified State Exam or final exams by mid-May.