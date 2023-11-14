Mikheev: Russia, in the conditions of the Northern Military District, does not seek to increase the volume of arms exports

In the context of a special military operation (SVO), Russia does not aim to increase the volume of arms exports. He spoke about this in a conversation with RIA News General Director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev.

“In the context of a special military operation and based on the primary task of the Russian military-industrial complex, which is to meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, this is not the time to talk about competition for a place in the world market and the desire to increase the volume of exports of Russian products,” he noted during Dubai Airshow 2023.

At the same time, he spoke about the formation of a portfolio of technology contracts that will bring dividends after the start of joint ventures abroad.

Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia Dmitry Shugaev said that foreign customers have begun to show increased interest in the Russian fifth-generation fighter Su-57. At the same time, it will be possible to talk about specific terms and quantities of produced property only after signing contract documents, he noted.