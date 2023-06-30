The General Meeting of Rosneft Shareholders approved the payment of dividends for 2022 in the amount of 17.97 rubles per share. This was reported by the press service of the company.

“Given the payment of interim dividends from profit for the first half of 2022, the total dividend per share for 2022 will be 38 rubles 36 kopecks, and the total amount of funds for payment will be 406.5 billion rubles. This corresponds to 50% of IFRS net income for 2022 attributable to shareholders,” Rosneft said in a statement.

The shareholders also elected a new board of directors, which included 11 people. Among them are Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Assistant to the President of Russia Maxim Oreshkin, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, President and CEO of the Philippine company Oil & Petroleum International Resources Pedro Aquino Jr., as well as representatives of Qatar Investment Authority Faizal Alsuwaidi and Hamad Rashid Al -Mohannadi.

Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, head of the Board of Trustees of the Doha University of Science and Technology, has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rosneft.

The net profit of the Russian oil company attributable to shareholders for 2022 amounted to 813 billion rubles. As Sechin emphasized, such indicators serve as “the foundation for the continuation of stable payments to shareholders based on the results of work for the entire reporting period.”

In February 2023, Rosneft completed the payment of interim dividends totaling over RUB 216 billion, which corresponds to 50% of IFRS net profit for the first half of 2022.