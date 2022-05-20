Dhe former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder wants to leave the supervisory board of the Russian oil company Rosneft. Schröder, who is the head of the Rosneft supervisory board, said it was impossible for him to extend his mandate on the board, the group announced on Friday. The managing director of the operating company of the German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, Matthias Warnig, is also withdrawing from the Rosneft supervisory board.

The 78-year-old Schröder is a longtime friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has been under massive pressure for a long time to stop working as an oil and gas lobbyist for Russia because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. The SPD politician also has leadership positions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipeline projects.

On Thursday, the budget committee in Berlin voted to close the former chancellor’s office. The approval of a corresponding application by the traffic light coalition is the preliminary climax of the ostracism of the former SPD leader because of his ongoing ties to Russia. For legal reasons, however, Schröder’s Russia and Putin relations were not the reason for the cancellation of the office. Rather, according to the traffic light application, financial support is made dependent on whether former top politicians actually still take on tasks. It was said that Schröder no longer accepted any obligations from his time as Chancellor.

On Friday morning it became known that Schröder was having the decision to abolish his former chancellor privileges legally reviewed. The lawyer Michael Nagel confirmed a corresponding report by “Spiegel” on Friday in Hanover.







Last year, more than 400,000 euros flowed from the state coffers for personnel expenses in Schröder’s office. According to the decision, the former chancellor is still entitled to a pension and personal protection. Gerhard Schröder initially did not comment on the matter.