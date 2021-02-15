Rosneft has asked the Ministry of Health to reserve the amount of vaccines required for vaccination of 300 thousand employees of the company, reports TASS…

“We hope that in March almost 100% of employees, whom doctors will confirm the possibility of vaccination, will all be vaccinated, ”the agency quotes the head of Rosneft Igor Sechin.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Kazakhstan have registered the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which was produced at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex (KFK).

The republic became the 27th state that allowed the use of this drug. Today, the domestic vaccine can be used in Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Venezuela, Hungary, Iran, Lebanon, Mexico, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, UAE, Pakistan, Palestine, Paraguay, Republic of Guinea, Republika Srpska, Serbia, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Gamaleya Center has developed a technology that allows you to quickly create vaccines against several variants of the coronavirus at once.