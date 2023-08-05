Rosmorrechflot confirmed that the Sig tanker was hit by a UAF drone

Rosmorrechflot in its Telegramchannel confirmed that the Russian tanker “Sig” received a hole as a result of an attack by a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

The Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport received a report from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) of Novorossiysk.

“At 23.20 on 08/04/2023, a hole was received in the engine room near the waterline from the starboard side, presumably as a result of an attack by a sea drone,” the message says.

The ship was on the southern approach to the Kerch Strait, it is afloat, the crew began to fight against the ingress of water, the sailors were given funds for pumping water from the vessels of the Azov-Chernomorsky branch of the Maritime Rescue Service “Mercury” and “Impulse” that arrived at the scene.

Earlier, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center reported that the tanker was damaged in the Kerch Strait during an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They clarified that the crew is safe, there are 11 people on board. The center added that two tugboats arrived at the scene of the incident.

Prior to this, Russian military commander Yuriy Kotenok said that 30 nautical miles from the Kerch Strait, a Ukrainian naval drone hit the Russian commercial chemical tanker Sig, which was anchored. The ship remained afloat. The crew is alive, the engine room is flooded, he added.