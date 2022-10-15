Rosmorrechflot: the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge did not affect shipping on the Kerch Strait

The procedure for escorting ships through the Kerch Strait has not changed after the incident on the Crimean bridge, said Konstantin Anisimov, deputy head of Rosmorrechflot, writes TASS.

He assessed the impact of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge on shipping and clarified that the operation of the ferry does not interfere with shipping. Anisimov confirmed that the number of ferries will be increased to seven by the end of the week. The work of ferries also does not interfere with navigation.

The explosion on the Crimean bridge occurred in the early morning of October 8. The exploded truck destroyed several spans of the bridge for road transport. On the same day, the movement of cars was restored, and a few hours later, rail transport was also launched.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that what happened was a terrorist act and sabotage. In this regard, he called for the “direct destruction of terrorists.”