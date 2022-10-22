Tropical storm Roslyn evolved this Friday night into a category 1 hurricane in the Mexican Pacific and its circulation will cause intense rains in regions of the states of Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán, and very strong in places in Jalisco, reported the National Meteorological Service ( SMN).

In a statement, the SMN indicated that at 10:00 p.m. (03:00 GMT on Saturday) “it is located 290 kilometers (km) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 320 km south of Playa Pérula, Jalisco.”

In addition, it registers maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h, gusts of 165 km/h and is moving west-northwest at 11 km/h.

In the report, the agency said that the extensive cloud bands of the cyclone “will maintain intense rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters (mm)) in regions of Colima, Guerrero and Michoacán, and very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in places of Jalisco”.

As well as gusts of wind of 60 to 80 kilometers per hour (km/h) with waves of 3 to 5 meters (m) in height on the coasts of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, and gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 m high on the coast of Guerrero.

The Meteorological of Mexico said that in coordination with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, the United States “activated a new prevention zone for hurricane effects from Playa Pérula, Jalisco to El Roblito, Nayarit, including the Marías Islands.

In addition to a surveillance zone for hurricane effects from the north of El Roblito, Nayarit, to Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

“The rains generated by this system could cause landslides, an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, overflows and floods in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states,” said the SMN and urged the population to pay attention to its warnings and follow the instructions. state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities.

The SMN called maritime navigation in the vicinity of the system to take extreme precautions due to conditions of strong winds and waves in coastal areas.

In the afternoon, the SMN had said that the then tropical storm Roslyn could impact the Mexican states of Nayarit and Jalisco as a category 1 or 2 hurricane on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

And he said he expects it to gradually turn north and then northeast.

So far, in the 2022 season in Mexico, cyclones Agatha, Blas, Celia, Darby, Estelle, Frank, Georgette, Howard, Ivette, Javier, Kay, Lester, Madeline, Newton, Orlene and Paine have formed in the Pacific Ocean.

Agatha, Darby, Kay and Orlene reached a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Last May, the Mexican authorities predicted the formation of up to 40 named cyclones by 2022, which they described as an “active season”, and predicted that of the total number of tropical cyclones generated, at least 5 would hit the country.

EFE