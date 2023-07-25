The most difficult situation with forest fires remains in Yakutia, the Khabarovsk Territory and the Magadan Region, Alexei Venglinsky, deputy head of Rosleskhoz, told Izvestia.

Since the beginning of the year, the area covered by fire has amounted to about 3 million hectares, which is 1.5 times lower than the average annual values, the deputy head of Rosleskhoz explained. This is in conditions when the forest fire season began three weeks earlier and the weather conditions are extremely unfavorable, he recalled.

“Today we are at the peak of the summer forest fire season. According to preliminary forecasts, the peak will subside within two weeks,” Venglinsky predicted.

Among the most “burning” regions, he named Yakutia, the Khabarovsk Territory and the Magadan Region. Fires there occur in very remote and hard-to-reach areas, for example, there are fires 1.8 thousand km from Yakutsk. Even such distant fires must be eliminated, the deputy head of Rosleskhoz insists. There are no threats to settlements and economic facilities, he assured.

Yakutia, the Khabarovsk Territory and the Magadan Region are assisted by about a thousand specialists from the Aviation Forest Protection and regional forest fire units.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Hot farewell: when Russia passes the peak of forest fires