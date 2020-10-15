Roscosmos will consider filing an application for entering the Guinness Book of Records for the world record for the time of flight from Earth to the ISS, set by the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-17. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the state corporation.

“Consider this opportunity,” the press service replied to the question of whether Roscosmos will submit an application.

The launch took place on October 14 at 08:45 Moscow time from the launch pad №31 of the Baikonur cosmodrome. On board the Soyuz MS-17 are cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov, Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, and astronaut Kathleen Rubins.

The spacecraft rendezvous with the International Space Station (ISS) followed an ultrafast two-turn scheme. Docking of Soyuz MS-17 and ISS took place at 11:53.