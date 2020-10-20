The crack size in the Russian Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) is no more than four centimeters. Interfax with reference to the press service of Roscosmos.

Also, the representative of the state corporation stressed that nothing threatens the safety of the station and the crew.

Recall that an air leak on the ISS was discovered in September last year. Subsequently, it turned out that the accident site was in the intermediate chamber of the Russian Zvezda module.

The crack through which the air from the ISS was leaking was sealed the day before with temporary means. For a temporary “patch” used the means on board the station, in particular, a Kapton tape.

Earlier today, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin, during negotiations with the Earth, said that the pressure in the Russian Zvezda module continues to decrease. Moreover, after the crack was glued with Kapton tape, the air began to leave faster.