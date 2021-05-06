The state corporation Roscosmos has postponed until 2022 the development of a preliminary design for a Soyuz-6 launch vehicle with an RD-180 engine, which is supplied to the United States. On Thursday, May 6, reports “RIA News”…

In December, it became known that Roskosmos plans to spend 166.2 million rubles on the creation of a preliminary design for Soyuz-6 in the period from January to November 2021.

Now, according to public procurement materials, the development of the project is scheduled for the period from January to November 2022.

In September 2019, Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of Roscosmos, announced that a new rocket, Soyuz-6, would be created in Russia. According to him, it will be able to launch 9 tons of cargo into low-earth orbit, 5.5 tons into a sun-synchronous orbit, and 2.3 tons into a geo-transfer orbit. The start of flight tests of Soyuz-6 at the Baikonur cosmodrome is scheduled for 2025 , the rocket will also fly from the Vostochny cosmodrome.

The first stage of Soyuz-6 will use the RD-180MV engine, a modification of the Russian RD-180 engine used in the first stage of the American Atlas-5 rocket.

At the same time, it was reported that the launch pad for the Soyuz-5 and Soyuz-6 launch vehicles in Russia would be built in 2025–2026.