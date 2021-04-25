Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin denied information that the state corporation is negotiating the delivery of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) using the American Crew Dragon spacecraft, as he announced on Friday, April 25, on his page in Twitter…

“No, we are not. What for? We have our own ships, ”the head of Roscosmos commented on rumors about the negotiations.

On Friday, April 23, it became known that Dmitry Rogozin, the general director of Roscosmos, together with representatives of the cosmonaut corps, discussed the project of the future Russian orbital service station, namely, the strategy for creating new rocket and space technology and the flight program.

At the same time, according to Vladimir Soloviev, First Deputy General Director of the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, Flight Director of the Russian Segment of the International Space Station (ISS), the first cosmonauts can go to the new Russian space station in 2026.

On April 18, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government Yuri Borisov announced Moscow’s plans to withdraw from the ISS project from 2025. On the same day, the press service of Roscosmos noted that the decision to continue work on the Russian segment of the station would be made after 2024.