The scientific and energy module of the Russian orbital station (ROS) will be launched in 2027, the remaining four modules are planned to be sent into orbit in 2028-2030. This was told by the Deputy General Designer of the Rocket and Space Corporation (RKK) Energia and the chief designer of the station Vladimir Kozhevnikov in an interview TASS, published on Monday, February 13th.

“The timing of the deployment of the ROS will be determined based on the results of the preliminary design of the station, which should be completed in 2023. At the moment, we plan to launch the first, scientific and energy, module at the end of 2027, the nodal, gateway, basic and target modules – for the period 2028-2030,” he said.

According to Kozhevnikov, the station will be practically “eternal”, since the project assumes the possibility of replacing modules that have worked for a certain period. This will make it possible to maintain its operability and ensure the maintenance of the technological equipment of the station, the chief designer added.

Earlier, on July 26, 2022, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov, in his first report to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that the state corporation had decided to withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) project after 2024. In addition, he said that a promising Russian orbital station could be “eternal” due to replaceable modules, and a new generation of spacecraft would serve it.

On October 5, it became known that Russia has begun designing a new orbital station, but will continue to use the ISS until it is put into operation. It was noted that the Russian Federation will not stop cooperating with foreign partners both during flights to the ISS and to the new orbital station.