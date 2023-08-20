Roskosmos: Luna-25 collided with the surface and ceased to exist

The Russian automatic interplanetary station (AMS) Luna-25, according to preliminary data, crashed. This was announced on Sunday, August 20, in the press service of Roskosmos, reports TASS.

They specified that communication with Luna-25 was lost on August 19 at about 14:57 Moscow time. After that, for two days, experts tried to find the device and restore contact with it, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

“Due to the deviation of the actual parameters of the impulse from the calculated ones, the Luna-25 spacecraft switched to an off-design orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon,” the state corporation said.

As emphasized in Roskosmos, an interdepartmental commission will be formed in the near future, which will investigate the causes of the crash of the device.

The first lunar mission in the history of modern Russia was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on August 11. Three days later, on August 14, the station transmitted the first images from space. However, on August 19, Roskosmos reported that an emergency situation had occurred on board Luna-25. Due to a failure, it was not possible to transfer to a pre-landing orbit with the required parameters.