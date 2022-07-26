The new head of Roskosmos, Borisov, told Putin about Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS after 2024

After 2024, Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) project. This was stated during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by the head of the Roscosmos state corporation Yuri Borisov.

According to him, Russia will fulfill all obligations to partners, but the decision to leave the station after 2024 has already been made. “I think that by this time we will begin to form the Russian orbital station. I believe that the future of Russian manned cosmonautics, first of all, should be based on a balanced and systematic scientific program, so that each flight enriches us with knowledge in the field of space,” Borisov added.

Abandonment of the ISS has been discussed since 2020

In November 2020, the Rocket and Space Corporation (RKK) Energia, which is the operator of the Russian segment of the ISS, stated that some elements of the station were damaged and could not be replaced with new ones. They also noted that after 2025, an avalanche-like failure of the ISS systems will begin, as a result of which further maintenance of the station will become too expensive. As a replacement, it was proposed to create a Russian orbital service station (ROSS), which, in particular, provides for an unmanned operation mode.

A year later, Borisov, who at that time was in charge of the space industry in the government, announced that Russia would withdraw from the project in 2025. According to him, this decision was made on April 12, 2021 at a meeting with the President of the country. At the same time, the press service of Roscosmos noted that the ISS modules had exhausted their resources, and the International Space Station would operate until 2024.

Consequences of Russia’s withdrawal from the project for astronauts

There were enough grounds for the decision to withdraw Russia from the International Space Station project. Pilot-cosmonaut Andrei Borisenko stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru. “I think any decision of this kind is made taking into account all aspects of the life around us,” he stressed.

80percent is the depreciation of the Russian segment of the International Space Station as of 2021

According to Borisenko, Russian cosmonauts, as the national program is implemented, will no longer be delivered to the ISS and will work under a different program. “We have prescribed the creation of our own national orbital station,” he added.

Creation of ROSS

The former head of Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, reported that the Russian segment of the ISS was worn out by 80 percent, and to maintain it, it would take the same amount of funds as would be needed to deploy the Russian orbital station.

According to the plans of the state corporation for 2021, the Scientific and Energy Module (NEM), which was originally planned to be sent in 2025 for docking with the ISS, will become the first basic ROSS module. It will take about two years to convert it to ROSS, during which its control, power and docking systems will be improved.

At a meeting with Putin, Borisov showed a sketch of the ROSS. At the first stage of deployment of the Russian station, a crew of two people is planned, the station is developed by RSC Energia.