Preparations for the Venera-V space mission continue in the Russian Federation. About this on Thursday, May 11, writes TASS with reference to the press service of Roskosmos.

“Specialists of the State Corporation Roscosmos and the Russian Academy of Sciences are exploring the possibility of returning to Earth samples of the soil, atmosphere and aerosols of Venus,” the publication says.

According to the available data, within the framework of the mission, a successive launch of a search-and-return and landing spacecraft will be carried out.

Earlier, on April 12, it was reported that the Venera-D automatic station would be launched after 2030. The design contains a domestic lander and an orbiter. Initially, the project involved cooperation with the United States, but in April 2022, Roscosmos postponed the mission indefinitely. Now it is prepared only by Russian scientists.

To date, it is planned to send three missions under the Venera-D project to explore the planet. The first launches will be carried out to study the atmosphere, and the third mission is expected to bring samples of the atmosphere, aerosols and, possibly, soil to Earth.

As Dmitry Rogozin, the ex-general director of the Roscosmos state corporation, said in November 2021, the project must be implemented before 2030, otherwise the Russian Federation risks falling out of the top three space powers.