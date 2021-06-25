Roskontrol experts have found out which washing powders are safe for health, a study published on website organizations.

The laboratory tested samples of powders for colored linen brands “Mif”, Tide, Sorti, BiMax, Clean OK / “Our family”, “Biolan” and AOS / “I was born” for baby clothes.

Topped the rating is Sorti powder, which meets safety requirements and also showed high efficiency in consumer tests. Has an average washing ability.

Nevertheless, experts note that the product leaves surfactants even after the third rinse, so it is recommended to rinse the washed clothes additionally.

AOS / I was born powder was blacklisted, as the product does not meet safety requirements in terms of toxicity index, efficiency in consumer tests and detergency is below average.

Powders of other brands have been tested by Roskontrol, but with a difference in washing ability – from high, as in Mif and Tide, to below average, as in Biolan. Moreover, all these products leave surfactants after rinsing.

It is noted that all tested powders have a toxicity index outside the normal range. At the same time, Sorti had the lowest toxicity.

