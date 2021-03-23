Roskomnadzor was unhappy with the rate of removal of prohibited information by social network Twitter. This is stated in a statement published on website departments.

According to the press service, after the introduction of measures to slow down the work of the social network for Russians, the Twitter administration began to remove prohibited content. The message states that at the moment “only a third of the content banned in Russia has been removed.”

The agency includes in the list of prohibited content child pornography, materials inciting children to suicide, advertising the acquisition, manufacture and use of drugs. “The rate of removal of prohibited information by the social network is unsatisfactory,” the Roskomnadzor concluded.

The message also indicates that new publications with prohibited information appear on Twitter pages. “This is absolutely unacceptable,” the department added, adding that they would insist on the “complete and prompt removal” of all content that is considered prohibited and dangerous for children.

On March 10, Roskomnadzor slowed down Twitter for residents of Russia. The regulator explained the measures by the fact that the moderators of the social network do not fully remove the prohibited content. In response, Twitter noted that they are in defense of “an open Internet around the world” and are deeply concerned about “increasing attempts to block and restrict public dialogue online.” Roskomnadzor later announced that it would block Twitter in Russia on April 16 if the requirements were not met.