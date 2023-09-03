Mintsifra wanted to allow Roskomnadzor to close sites that bypass blocking

The Ministry of Digital Development, Telecommunications and Mass Media wanted to empower Roskomnadzor to block websites that contain information about methods and ways to bypass blocking in Russia. About this, with reference to the relevant draft government decree, writes TASS.

To implement the proposed innovations, it is planned to amend the criteria for evaluating the materials and information necessary for Roskomnadzor to make decisions on blocking. The discussion of the project will go on until September 15.

In April, Roskomnadzor approved the criteria for determining LGBT propaganda and gender reassignment. According to the order, sites must be included in the register of prohibited for publishing data that arouses interest in non-traditional sexual relations. Similar restrictive measures follow information that is aimed at “persuading the attractiveness” of such relationships, forming a distorted view of the social equivalence of traditional and non-traditional sexual relations.