Kommersant: Roskomnadzor announced its desire to completely ban LGBT propaganda and pedophilia

The representative of Roskomnadzor Maria Bychkova announced the desire of the department to ban the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations not only among minors, but also among all Russian citizens, writesnewspaper “Kommersant”.

“Also provide for a ban on the demonstration of any form of non-traditional sexual relations among minors,” Bychkova said at a hearing in the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation. The official also called for a complete ban on the promotion of “sexual deviations, including pedophilia, necrophilia, and any sexual violence against persons of any age.”

Related materials:

Bychkova added that in the first half of 2022, courts blocked 5,200 LGBT propaganda materials, 7,000 child pornography sites, 13,000 drug seller platforms, and about 23,000 illegal casino sites.

On July 18, the State Duma introduced a bill banning propaganda of non-traditional relations. The initiative was initiated by the deputies of the parties LDPR, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and A Just Russia – For Truth.