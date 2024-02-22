Over 510 million confidential data of Russian citizens became publicly available in just the first two months of this year, reports Deputy Head of Roskomnadzor Milos Wagner.

“In total, 510 million were leaked, of which 500 million is one leak. We are investigating it now,” quotes TASS Wagner.

As the deputy head of the RKN noted, compared to 2022 and 2023, the volume of personal data leaked into the public domain has decreased significantly, while the number of compromises of personal information has increased.

“And this year, this one case covered almost the entire previous year,” he added.

Prior to this, on February 12, Rostelecom Vice President Igor Lyapunov reported that the Gosuslugi portal was subject to more than 600 million hacker attacks in 2023. All the largest professional hacker groups in the world are targeting the Gosuslugi portal. Despite this pressure, all attempts to attack the site were stopped, Lyapunov said.

In early February, it was reported that Russia was among the top countries in terms of the number of cyber attacks. As indicated in the Cyberprotect study, the leading states were also the USA, Canada, Great Britain and Australia. In the Russian Federation, the share of ransomware attacks increased from 1 to 4% in 2023.

On January 17, RKN Izvestia reported that in 2023 the service recorded 168 leaks of personal data, as a result of which more than 300 million records became publicly available.