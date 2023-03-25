“Kommersant”: Roskomnadzor proposed to limit anonymity on the Internet with a virtual number

Roskomnadzor proposes to use equipment installed by providers under the law on the sovereign runet to restrict access to anonymization tools. About this on Saturday, March 25, writes “Kommersant”.

The department has developed a draft government decree, which proposes to change the rules for centralized management of the public communications network. The document assumes that sites that allow anonymizing Internet users are included in the number of threats that are required to be filtered.

The explanatory note states that these include services that allow you to register on websites and instant messengers using a virtual phone number. The amendments, if adopted by the government, will come into force on March 1, 2024.

The newspaper recalls that since May 2019 messengers operating in Russia must identify users. This is usually done when registering using a mobile phone number, which cannot be issued anonymously in the Russian Federation. Roskomnadzor believes that access to sites that allow registration through virtual numbers “promotes the use of communication services for illegal purposes” and violates the security of the Internet in Russia.

The description also includes numbers on Pavel Durov’s Fragment platform, which can be bought for cryptocurrency for anonymous registration in Telegram. At the same time, Evgeny Kravchenko, an expert at the DRC law firm, emphasized that it is not forbidden to use virtual numbers or other similar means in Russia. “But if you commit an offense through a virtual number or VPN and if you manage to correlate you and the service, then, obviously, there will be a threat of punishment,” he warned.

Since March 1, Russia has banned the transfer of payment information through foreign instant messengers, including Telegram and WhatsApp, for a number of organizations. Alexey Voylukov, Vice President of the Association of Banks of Russia, announced plans to ask Roskomnadzor not to prohibit credit institutions from providing services via Telegram. However, before that, the Ministry of Digital Transformation appealed to banks and urged them not to provide services through instant messengers, since fraudsters can take advantage of this.