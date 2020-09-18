Roskomnadzor notified the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia about the unlawfulness of the actions of the video hosting YouTube in relation to the film “Beslan” by Alexander Rogatkin. This was announced on Friday, September 18, at the department’s press service.

“Roskomnadzor informed the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation about the illegal actions of Google LLC (owns YouTube) in manifesting an act of censorship on YouTube video hosting in relation to the film:“ Beslan: A Film by Alexander Rogatkin, ”the message is quoted TASS…

The department called these actions “discrimination” against Russian citizens and asked the Prosecutor General’s Office to protect the rights of Russians to freely search for and receive information.

Rogatkin’s documentary Beslan, which tells about the capture of the school in 2004, was released on September 3, 2020. According to the journalist, he wanted to talk about the pain that the residents of the city have endured and are still suffering. There are still blank spots in the investigation of the case, for example, the names of all the militants have not been established.

The author of the film said that it was not he who should take action in this situation, but the broadcaster, that is, the Russia 1 TV channel, on whose YouTube channel the film was blocked. Rogatkin clarified that the video was not blocked on the channel of his author’s studio.

The terrorist attack in the Beslan school took place on the morning of September 1, 2004, during a school assembly. Armed militants captured people and forcibly held them at school for three days. 334 people became victims of the terrorist attack, including 318 hostages, of whom 186 were children.

1,315 people were recognized as victims of the militants’ attack on a school in Beslan. On the fact of the hostage taking, a criminal case was initiated under three articles of the Russian Criminal Code – “Murder”, “Terrorism” and “Hostage taking”.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, which was investigating, there were 32 people in the gang that attacked the school, including two suicide bombers who were blown up before the assault. During the special operation, they managed to detain one militant – Nurpashi Kulaev, the rest were eliminated.

The leaders of the terrorist underground who planned this action – Aslan Maskhadov and Shamil Basayev, Abu Dzeit (Taufik-al-Jedani, aka Abu-Umar-al-Kuwaiti) and Magomed Khashiyev – were eliminated.