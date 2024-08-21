Roskomnadzor: Telegram and WhatsApp outages in Russia are linked to a DDOS attack

Large-scale disruptions in the operation of Telegram and WhatsApp in Russia are connected with a DDOS attack. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of Roskomnadzor.

“The Center for Monitoring and Control of the Public Communications Network (CMU CCCN) recorded a failure in the operation of a number of services in Russia. The failure was associated with a DDOS attack on Russian telecom operators. As of 15:00 Moscow time, the attack was repelled, and the services are operating normally,” the statement said.

On August 21, a large-scale failure occurred in Telegram and WhatsApp in Russia, the problems in operation were confirmed by Roskomnadzor. Users from different regions of the country faced problems accessing the messenger. The problems also affected Uzbekistan.

The problems occurred in both the mobile and desktop versions. Failures were also observed in other resources, such as Skype and Wikipedia. Users noted long loading times for services and problems with sending messages.