Roskomnadzor has blocked access to the site w3bsit3-dns.com.ru. The press service of the department told the agency about this. RIA News…

Restriction of access on a permanent basis was established by the decision of the Moscow City Court “on ensuring the protection of the exclusive rights of the company” National Sports TV Channel “. It is explained that Match TV, which found links on the portal, with the help of which it was possible to gain access to illegal broadcasts, filed a claim to the court to remove the pirated content.

The administration of w3bsit3-dns.com later indicated that it always removed pirated content on time, and “found out about the blocking after the fact and could not influence what was happening.”

The popular site w3bsit3-dns.com.ru is dedicated to information about gadgets. Its monthly audience is 12 million unique users.

On March 10, Roskomnadzor slowed down Twitter for residents of Russia. The regulator explained the measures by the fact that the moderators of the social network do not fully remove the prohibited content. In response, Twitter noted that they are in defense of “an open Internet around the world” and are deeply concerned about “increasing attempts to block and restrict public dialogue online.”

In December 2020, Roskomnadzor blocked the website of the Prime Crime news agency (IA), the leading portal on the Russian criminal world. The reason for the blocking was the propaganda of the extremist movement “Prisoner Criminal Unity” (AUE), banned in Russia. Portal editor Gefter expressed confidence that the decision regarding Prime Crime was made without a deep study of the issue.