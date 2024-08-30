Kommersant: Roskomnadzor demands that providers not try to speed up YouTube

The Main Radio Frequency Center (GRChTs), subordinate to Roskomnadzor, sent out a letter to providers calling on them to stop trying to bypass YouTube video hosting speed limits. This writes “Kommersant” (“Kommersant”).

The document, the authenticity of which was confirmed by several market participants, states that Internet providers are required to stop using technologies for distortion, fragmentation or substitution of traffic. Thus, the publication notes, operators will not interfere with the operation of technical means of countering threats (TMTS) that restrict information prohibited in the Russian Federation.

On July 25, it became known that YouTube had slowed down in Russia. According to State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein, the video loading speed on the platform was reduced to 70 percent. The measure was taken against the administration of the video hosting service, which, as officials note, violates Russian legislation.

After this, it was reported that the share of sales of WiFi routers with pre-installed VPN increased by 40 percent in Russia. Such growth may be related to YouTube slowdown in Russia. According to experts, these devices can indeed bypass YouTube download speed restrictions, but owners of such routers put their personal data at risk.