Roskomnadzor demanded that Facebook, which owns the social network Instagram, remove restrictions on posts with the Russian anthem. This is reported on website service.

“The anthem, like other state symbols, is not subject to copyright. Blocking materials containing fragments of the national anthem of the Russian Federation is unacceptable, ”the department recalled.

Roskomnadzor stressed that in any country in the world, a public demonstration of state symbols by citizens is an expression of respect for the country. “The systematic and purposeful attempts of Western social networks to block content containing Russian state symbols offend the citizens of the Russian Federation,” they explained, calling for a respectful attitude to Russian symbols.

Previously, Instagram removed a video in which Anapa municipal deputy Hamazb Eiriyan sings the Russian anthem, due to copyright infringement. Eirian sang along to the hymn when he heard it on the radio and recorded himself in a story. The deputy tried to appeal the blocking, but could not figure it out, since everything was written in English.

The copyright for the use of the Russian anthem on Instagram belongs to the creators of the German TV series Alles was zählt. Previously, the copyright for the Russian anthem belonged to the American company Broadcast Music, Inc., but Roskomnadzor successfully challenged this, recalling that state symbols are not subject to copyright.