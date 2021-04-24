Roskomnadzor sent a letter to Google executives demanding to urgently remove all restrictions for the RT channel on the YouTube video service. This is reported on website departments.

In the letter, Roskomnadzor employees pointed out to the American corporation that such actions by YouTube violate the principles of free distribution of information and constitute an act of censorship. The agency indicated that the restrictions for the Russian channel should be removed as soon as possible.

So Roskomnadzor reacted to the fact that YouTube blocked several RT publications, limited the ability to download new videos and conduct live broadcasts. The YouTube administration clarified that RT is spreading false information about the coronavirus.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor accused the YouTube administration of regularly censoring content posted by Russian media on their accounts, under the pretext of its inconsistency with the age category.