Roskomnadzor sent a demand to the management of the social network Telegram to stop distributing personal data of Russians, as this not only violates Russian legislation, but also poses a threat to the safety of those citizens whose data is made publicly available. On Saturday, January 30, reports press service departments.

Earlier in Telegram, an open channel that publishes personal data of security officials.

Roskomnadzor noted that they sent an appeal to Telegram after receiving requests from citizens to publish personal data. In the text of the letter, the agency indicates that the publication of personal data of Russians also contradicts the privacy policy of Telegram Group Inc.

On the eve of Izvestia published material based on information from the DLBI service, according to which the number of court cases in the country due to personal data has doubled. As it became known, the court restricted access to more than 700 Internet pages on which the relevant information was sold.

On January 11, it became known that about 100 million records of personal data of Russians “leaked” to the Internet in 2020. The most common leaks occurred in the high-tech industry, finance and the public sector.