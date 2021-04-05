Roskomnadzor announced that it had changed its mind about blocking the social network Twitter in April, as the agency previously reported. AT a statement the website states that the potential social network shutdown is now scheduled for May 15th.

It is noted that such steps were taken “taking into account the decision made by Twitter for the first time to change the principles and speed of its own moderation service in Russia,” and also due to the fact that the social network began to remove content that was deemed prohibited under Russian law.

As a result, Roskomnadzor extended the Twitter slowdown until May 15. Thus, the department intends to give the company time to remove all prohibited content from the social network and bring its activities into full compliance with the laws of Russia.

According to the regulator, since the start of the slowdown of the social network in March, the administration has removed about 1.9 thousand of the 3.1 thousand materials recognized as banned in the country. Roskomnadzor stated that the Twitter administration has increased the speed of removing such content.

Earlier, a Russian court fined Twitter for several violations in the amount of almost nine million rubles. Roskomnadzor drew up three protocols on Twitter. The size of the penalties for each of them amounted to 3.2, 3.3 and 2.4 million rubles.

Since March 10, Roskomnadzor has been slowing down Twitter for residents of Russia. The regulator explained the measures by the fact that prohibited content is not completely removed on the pages of the social network. Roskomnadzor later announced that it would block Twitter in Russia on April 16 if the requirements were not met in full.