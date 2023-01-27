The websites of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been blocked for disseminating information discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation. This was announced on January 27 in the press service of Roskomnadzor (RKN).

“Roskomnadzor has restricted access to a number of resources belonging to state structures of hostile countries for the distribution of materials aimed at destabilizing the social and political situation in the Russian Federation,” the source said. TASS RKN statement.

In particular, according to Roskomnadzor, materials containing unreliable socially significant information and discrediting the Russian Armed Forces were found on the sites.

The blocking of sites became known earlier in the day.

According to the department’s service, access is limited to sites with the addresses www.cia.gov and www.fbi.gov. “Gazeta.Ru”.

When you try to open these sites, a message is displayed about access restriction based on the federal law “On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection”.

At the end of 2022, the RKN reported that they had blocked 157 thousand fakes and calls for rallies since the start of the special operation.