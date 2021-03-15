A digital map with detailed data on the entire territory of the country will appear in Russia, said Sergey Karutin, Director General of Roskartografiya.

According to Karutin, specialists from Roskartography and the Scientific Center for Geodesy and Cartography are working on creating a single multi-scale map with the most detailed information about Russia. The populated areas will be filmed by manned and unmanned aircraft with ultra-high resolution – from 14 cm to half a meter.

It will take several years to create the card, after which it will be updated every 2-3 years, he said.

“The previous time work of the same scale took place in our country in the 1960s-1980s,” he is quoted as saying by “RIA News»On Tuesday, March 16th.

In addition, in parallel, Roskartografiya is conducting laser scanning of the country’s territory. It will take less than five years to draw up a three-dimensional map, Karutin said.

On March 15, it was reported that an inventory of graves at the city cemetery would be carried out in Nizhnekamsk. Then the data will be digitized and put on an electronic map. The work will be carried out within the framework of the Digital Economy national project.