Roskachestvo specialists warned about the danger of tangerines for some categories of people in an interview with the portal “Now attention!”.

Those who have high blood sugar levels should use the product popular on the New Year’s table with caution. Citrus fruits contain a lot of fructose – seven grams in a clementine and about six grams in a tangerine. The recommended amount of sugar per day for a person is 25-50 grams.

Due to the salicylic acid contained in tangerines, this product can harm allergy sufferers. The acid causes capillaries to dilate and can irritate the stomach lining. Adults are not recommended to eat more than five tangerines a day. For children, the consumption rate of citrus fruits is two fruits per day.

Earlier, nutritionist Elena Sviridova called tangerines one of the most important foods in the winter diet. Citrus fruits are a good source of fiber and flavonoids, she says.