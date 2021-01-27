According to a study by the Center for the Study of Consumer Behavior, Russians choose dairy and meat products the most carefully, while they are not so strict with sweets and alcohol. About this January 27 reports Roskachestvo.

According to the survey, more than half of the country’s residents (62%) are ready to overpay for healthy and high-quality products, as well as for meat and milk. The quality of confectionery and liquor is not so important to buyers.

Fish is in third place in terms of the importance of product quality, followed by vegetables and fruits. These results were obtained after a survey of 1,000 Russians over the age of 18.

The center’s research showed that women are more picky about purchases than men – for them, the quality of goods plays a major role.

According to the survey, 77% of Russian consumers believe that there are fewer natural and healthy products on the market than necessary.

28% of respondents agree to pay more for food with a high content of nutrients, and 23% for the taste of products. Almost 70% of the respondents believe that there is a shortage of products on the market with increased requirements for environmental friendliness of production. However, only 17% are willing to pay more for them.

Earlier, experts from Roskachestvo estimated nine percent cottage cheese of seven brands and found out which products are of the highest quality. Thus, Prostokvashino cottage cheese received 4.8 out of five points. Cottage cheese “House in the village” – 4.7 out of five points. The experts rated the products of the Cheburashkin Brothers company at 4.6 points, and the cottage cheese of the Isrenne Vash brand at 2.3 points.