Roskachestvo re-tested strawberry-flavored yoghurts, which showed the presence of traces of antibiotics for the first time in some of them, information about this is posted on website departments.

Thus, traces of the antibiotic chlortetracycline were found in Valio and Danon yoghurts, but experts noted that these are safe quantities.

In turn, Valio excluded the presence of antibiotics in their products. “Residual values ​​of chlortetracycline are within the error limits of the method according to which the tests were carried out. Thus, the statement about the content of antibiotics in the product is erroneous, ”the message says.

The head of the standardization service of the Dairy Union of Russia, Larisa Abdullaeva, explained that milk is initially tested for traces of antibiotics, but now there are a lot of drugs, and therefore the manufacturer does not know which of them to check.

Roskachestvo also noted the Sloboda brand product, the composition of which meets the requirements and even exceeds the standards. The experts emphasized that the freshness of yoghurt affects its usefulness – when buying, you should pay attention to the date of production.

